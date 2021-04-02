FP Trending

WhatsApp is expected to roll out a feature through which users will be able to make colour changes within the app. The news was announced by WABetaInfo on Twitter. Sharing screenshots of the app on the micro-blogging site, WABetaInfo said, “WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows users to change colours in their app. The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time.” As seen in the images, one of the colour variants is green.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to change some colors in their app. 🎨

The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time. pic.twitter.com/z7DMLjaG6l — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 29, 2021

Not only this, but the company is also working on a handful of other features that will be rolled out in the near future.

One of the much-awaited features is the voice message playback speed control. As the name suggests, this will help one in controlling the speed. Currently, the Facebook-owned company is working on the three-speed modules - testing 1.0x, 1.5x and 2.0x. It is also reported that the speed option will at the bottom of the voice note thumbnail. The feature is currently in the development stage. It will be released on Android and iOS.

As reported earlier, the US-based company is also focusing on chat backups encryption on Google Drive and iCloud. This feature will allow users to put a password in order to encrypt their future chat backups.