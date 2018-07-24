Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 July, 2018 13:01 IST

WhatsApp starts to rollout ‘Suspicious Link' detection feature on Android beta

Over the past months, lynchings caused due to misinformation sent via WhatsApp has only gone up.

In another move to counter the widespread issue of fake news via the social media platform, WhatsApp has now started to test a new feature, which will allow users to detect if a received link is marked as suspicious.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested with Android Beta users only, in the new version 2.18.221. The feature isn’t yet available on iOS or Windows Phone, and is expected to be rolled out in the coming update.

WhatsApp representative illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WhatsApp representative illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Essentially, the feature works by identifying the characters in the links, or if any unusual pattern is noticed in the web address of any link shared or forwarded. For instance, if a shared link poses to be a bank website address, WhatsApp’s algorithm notices that the web address may actually not be genuine and then marks the link with a red label claiming it's 'suspicious'.

WhatsApp now warns against suspicious links. Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp now warns against suspicious links. Image: WABetaInfo

When you receive a suspicious link, you will see WhatsApp displaying a warning that reads, “This link contains unusual characters. It may be trying to appear as another site.” From there you can either go ahead into clicking the link or head back.

WhatsApp detects these links as suspicious locally, which means that it still does not read any of your data from WhatsApp servers in order to verify the link. The chats remain end-to-end encrypted.

Do note, if you are an Android user, you need to make sure you are using WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.221. In case you have already updated to the version, but you still can't see the feature, you are recommended to back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp. That’s because, each time you reinstall WhatsApp, you get the most updated configurations from the server.

This move from WhatsApp comes after the Indian government has increased pressure on the company to act on the spread of fake news through the platform. The issue of fake news has lead to over 32 cases of lynchings in India over the past year. Recently, WhatsApp also rolled out the Forward label feature, which flags messages and media that are sent across in bulk to other users. WhatsApp has also said that it will soon limit the number of chats a message can be forwarded to at once.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

ConnectTheDots

Firecrackers, beef, child abduction rumours unleash mob violence in parts of India; reports claim at least 20 lynched in last two months

Jul 14, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp and EC to work to stop spread of fake news: That's easier said than done

Jul 20, 2018

WhatsApp Rumours

Karnataka Police arrest 25 men over latest WhatsApp rumour-led lynching

Jul 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Dhule lynching: Viral video showing 'child-lifters on the prowl' was doctored, originated in Pakistan, says police

Jul 12, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp to bring fake news verification model ahead of 2019 elections in India

Jul 20, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Anatomy of lynching: Toll climbs, but BJP dilly-dallies with MaSuKa even as India lacks specific law to deal such crimes

Jul 23, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018