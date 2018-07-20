Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 July, 2018 10:12 IST

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to 5 groups or chats at the same time

WhatsApp will also be pulling back the feature of quick forward button next to media.

With the WhatsApp lynching cases on an increase, especially in countries like India and Bangladesh, it was found that the messages being sent out in bulk were largely to be blamed for spreading misinformation and fake news. To counter that, WhatsApp recently added a ‘forward’ label to messages, which can be seen on top of any message or media that has been forwarded from one chat to the other.

The rollout of this feature was recently completed to all iOS and Android users. And now, WhatsApp has announced some further additions that it will be testing with the forward label.

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC1754A449A0

Representational image. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

In a new blog, WhatsApp has said that starting today, it is testing a new feature that will limit the number of people or group chats you can send a forward message to, at once. It said that it will be testing “a lower limit of 5 chats at once”. Which means, after the change is rolled out, you will not be allowed to forward a message or media to more than five chats and/or group chats simultaneously.

WhatsApp forwards

WhatsApp forwards

Though, at the time of writing, while WhatsApp has started to show the forward labels for us, it was still allowing us to forward a message to more than five people. The change still seems in the pipelines.

Further, the blog also reads that WhatsApp will remove the quick forward button, which shows next to media. While users may still be able to copy and paste messages like the old days, but at least WhatsApp wants to take away the convenience of doing it.

tags


latest videos

Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

also see

WhatsApp Lynchings

WhatsApp lynchings: Govt may sue the platform if it does not tackle fake news

Jul 20, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp begins testing 'suspicious link detection' feature to tackle fake news

Jul 06, 2018

WhatsApp

Blaming WhatsApp for deaths due to lynchings has shielded govt accountability

Jul 10, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

misinformation

WhatsApp rolls out new 'Forwarded' label to tackle misinformation globally

Jul 11, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new update to bring ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut to notification centre

Jul 13, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018