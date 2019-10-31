Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp Pay will launch in India soon says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

In an earnings call, the Facebook CEO said that the company is optimistic about WhatsApp Pay in India.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 14:15:59 IST

Facebook is preparing to launch WhatsApp Pay, the payments service that the company has been testing in India for a long time. While data and regulatory norms have delayed its launch in the country, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that it will soon share positive news about the service’s launch.

WhatsApp Pay will launch in India soon says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification code to lock you out. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

WhatsApp Pay is a peer-to-peer and UPI-based payment service that will allow users to send money within the instant messaging app. Users will be able to connect their UPI accounts to WhatsApp and then make transactions with other users onboard the service. If launched, it could potentially reach over 400 million WhatsApp users in India.

According to an IANS report, Zuckerberg told analysts on an earnings call that the service is being tested currently and it could be launched in India soon. However, he didn’t give any sort of a timeline for launch, saying that more details will be shared soon.

WhatsApp Pay has faced a few issues with getting the right approvals to launch in India. Its data compliance practices were being audited by a third-party since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wanted all the data from the service to be stored within the country. The RBI said that WhatsApp Pay hasn’t complied with the data localisation norms yet, according to the report.

Only after the service receives a nod from the RBI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), WhatsApp Pay will be allowed to launch in India, said telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

It was earlier reported that the service could be launching in India by the end of this year.

Facebook India’s vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan believes that the launch of WhatsApp Payments in the country would be the “biggest disruptor movement and lead to financial inclusion.”

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give speech on ‘voice and free expression’

Oct 17, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give speech on ‘voice and free expression’
Facebook employees sign a letter to oppose the policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements

Facebook

Facebook employees sign a letter to oppose the policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements

Oct 29, 2019
At Senate hearing, Mark Zuckerberg tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it's 'probably' OK for politicians to spread lies via Facebook

AOC vs Zuck

At Senate hearing, Mark Zuckerberg tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it's 'probably' OK for politicians to spread lies via Facebook

Oct 24, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress today for Libra

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress today for Libra

Oct 23, 2019
Facebook announces steps to avoid misinformation ahead of 2020 US election

Facebook

Facebook announces steps to avoid misinformation ahead of 2020 US election

Oct 22, 2019
A Facebook oversight board to soon decide what material belongs on the platform

Facebook

A Facebook oversight board to soon decide what material belongs on the platform

Oct 20, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019