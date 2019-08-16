Friday, August 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp Pay to get a nod after Indian govt is satisfied with its data compliance policies

The government wants to ensure that all the data pertaining to WhatsApp Pay will be stored on servers based in India.


tech2 News StaffAug 16, 2019 11:25:01 IST

WhatsApp Pay, the peer to peer payments service from WhatsApp, has been in beta since last year. It has close to one million beta users who are using the service, but there has been no leeway from the government for the public rollout of the service.

The Indian government is currently reviewing a third-party auditor's report on WhatsApp's data compliance practices. The government wants to ensure that all the data pertaining to WhatsApp Pay will be stored on servers based in India.

WhatsApp Pay to get a nod after Indian govt is satisfied with its data compliance policies

Ami Vora, VP Product Management at WhatsApp in Facebook F8 developer conference 2019. Image: Facebook.

According to a report in Bloomberg, a Mumbai-based representative of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that it has received data localisation compliance system audit report from WhatsApp which will be reviewed over the next few weeks.

Post the approval of this compliance report, WhatsApp Pay will be allowed to enter the digital payments space in India with a public rollout. Currently, there are over 80 players on the NPCI platform including tech giants such as Google and Amazon. While WhatsApp is certainly going to be late to the party, it still has close to 400 million monthly active users, which makes it the most popular messaging platform in India. As far as customer acquisition goes, WhatsApp is already sitting on a goldmine considering WhatsApp Pay will be baked into the WhatsApp app.

According to the CEO of NPCI, Dilip Asbe, WhatsApp is restricted from adding more than a million test participants for WhatsApp Pay. "Once the regulator has gone through the report from the third-party auditor on data compliance we will take further steps accordingly," said Asbe.

In June, we had come across reports stating that WhatsApp Pay could go live in India soon. But looks like, it will still take some time for that.

According to the guidelines of RBI, the company has to set up its data storage facilities in the country first, then go through the auditing process where the auditors are enrolled from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT-IN.

WhatsApp launched its payment feature with ICICI bank but failed due to a lack of localisation of data storage.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

Aug 03, 2019
WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court
Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

WhatsApp

Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

Aug 13, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

Aug 05, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly vulnerable to a flaw that could allow hackers to edit messages

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly vulnerable to a flaw that could allow hackers to edit messages

Aug 08, 2019
WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

Aug 02, 2019
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature is now available for Android beta users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature is now available for Android beta users

Aug 13, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019