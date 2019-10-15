Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp may roll out payment services in India by end of this year, says NPCI

As per NPC, WhatsApp will meet the data localisation norms in the next two months.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 15, 2019 10:36:19 IST

Facebook-owned instant messaging giant WhatsApp will be compliant with data localisation norms over the next two months, post which it can roll out its much-delayed payments service here, says the National Payments Corporation.

Even after the launch of WhatsApp's payments service, it will take at least two years to reduce the cash dominance in the economy as the user base of digital payments must at least treble to 300 million to have any tangible impact on paring cash usage, the RBI-created NPCI's chief executive Dilip Asbe told PTI in an interview.

WhatsApp has been running a beta version of its payments service since last year in the country, and its official launch is being keenly watched by stakeholders, including its over 300 million users. Many think WhatsApp can help India emulate China's WeChat story, and help achieve the cashless payments objectives.

'There are still a couple of intermediaries where work is in progress. One is Google, second is WhatsApp. We believe WhatsApp will be fully compliant in the next two months’ time,' Asbe said.

WhatsApp has capped the number of payment service users at one million now as it is yet to fully meet RBI's data localisation norms which require foreign companies to store transaction and user data within the country and delete the same from foreign servers within 24 hours.

WhatsApp may roll out payment services in India by end of this year, says NPCI

Even after the launch of WhatsApp's payments service, it will take at least two years to reduce the cash dominance in the economy. Image: Reuters

According to Asbe, a third-party audit by a firm empaneled by the RBI is currently underway to ascertain WhatsApp's compliance. 'Once the auditors complete their probe, we will review the same and will see how to go ahead,' he said.

Abse also clarified that he did not meet the WhatsApp leadership team when they visited the city recently. He also said that other applicants like Xiaomi, Amazon Pay and Truecaller have not been able to launch their payments services because of data localisation rules.

Citing a Niti Aayog survey, Asbe said over three-fourths of the financial transactions are under Rs 100 and this is the space where unified payments interface (UPI) has to make inroads to replace cash and one step in this regard has been increasing the acceptance points.

He hoped increased use of NPCI-developed UPI platform by intermediaries like WhatsApp will help grow the digital payments scene.

Currently, there are only 100 million users of digital payments and this must touch at least 300 million to have any material impact on cash in circulation, he said, underlining this as the real challenge.

On the acceptance side, he said there are 3 million points of sale (POS) machines and 10 million QR codes active now. However, there must at least five-fold growth in both if we are to see any significant reduction in cash usage, he noted.

He added that though the number of digital payments users has touched 100 million in the past three years, it will be a difficult journey to broaden the ecosystem.

'It will be difficult for all of us, including banks and non-banks, to get the next 200 million digital users onto the UPI platform,' he said, adding that banks and fintechs should do more in this area.

Small value payments of under Rs 500 will be on UPI, while for the rest, cards will remain the mainstay, he said. Only 5 per cent of digital users use scan-based features for payments, while in China it is over 600 million a day, mostly scan-based ones, Asbe added.

NPCI has no plans to launch a third version of the UPI platform now, but there will be regular incremental changes such as PAN verification, which will be available within the next two months, Asbe said.

On reports about tax incentives being planned to push UPI usage, he said it may take some time as it involves sharing a part of GST revenue as discounts. He also favoured cashbacks to drive usage.

NPCI is also planning to take UPI overseas to help those travelling abroad make payments through digital means.

The services will be launched in Singapore and the UAE by March 2020 in the first leg and NPCI is already in talks with two more countries where there is a good concentration of expats and a support system for QR codes-based payments mechanism, he added.

Claiming good traction for its Rupay cards, Asbe said it commands 30 per cent market share both in volumes and value of transactions. The user base will move up soon as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank will be launching Rupay credit cards soon, he noted. SBI Card is already offers Rupay cards.

He also said banks are likely to miss the 15 October deadline set by RBI to settle faulty card payments by a few more weeks.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook is requested not to use encrypted messages as it does not let officials peek

Oct 04, 2019
Facebook is requested not to use encrypted messages as it does not let officials peek
WhatsApp might roll out a new feature of 'Disappearing messages' in its next update

WhatsApp

WhatsApp might roll out a new feature of 'Disappearing messages' in its next update

Oct 01, 2019
WhatsApp was extensively exploited during 2019 elections in India: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp was extensively exploited during 2019 elections in India: Report

Oct 01, 2019
WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running iOS 8 starting 1 February 2020

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running iOS 8 starting 1 February 2020

Sep 30, 2019
WhatsApp's rumoured dark mode feature may soon release for Android users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's rumoured dark mode feature may soon release for Android users

Oct 08, 2019
WhatsApp detected with a bug that let hackers steal your information using GIFs

WhatsApp

WhatsApp detected with a bug that let hackers steal your information using GIFs

Oct 03, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019