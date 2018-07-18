Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 18:26 IST

WhatsApp Payments formal launch could see a delay over the fake news issue: Report

The government is dissatisfied at WhatsApp's unwillingness to curb fake news and misinformation.

WhatsApp Payments may have to wait for some more time have a formal launch in India.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the government seems to be dissatisfied at WhatsApp's unwillingness to curb fake news and misinformation. It has reportedly set up an internal group of officers to examine if a second notice can be sent to Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

WhatsApp.

WhatsApp.

The government feels that if WhatsApp is capable of identifying groups to target for advertisements, it can also find out where the fake news pieces were emerging from.

Additionally, the IT ministry has reportedly set up a group to identify technical measures WhatsApp can take to implement. It will also consult experts for this purpose.

Therefore, it is hesitant to give a green signal to the Payments feature in WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app is yet to receive an official nod from the National Payments Corporation of India, a government body which deals with UPI-based services.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on the development of its business app such as the WhatsApp Business which has launched in India, it is also working on a group calling feature, stickers among other features.

The problem of fake news and misinformation has become rampant in India, where on 1 July, five people were lynched at Dhule in Maharashtra after a mob was enraged by a WhatsApp forward which was fake. Incidents like these led the government to ask WhatsApp to address the issue with fake news.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a "forwarded" label which will tell the recipient if the message they have received has been forwarded.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

WhatsApp

Full text: WhatsApp reveals its plan to deal with fake news in a letter to govt

Jul 04, 2018

NewsTracker

UPI payment transactions up 30% month-on-month in June to over 246 mn, says NPCI data

Jul 04, 2018

WhatsApp

Maharashtra police to join as many WhatsApp groups to curb fake news and rumours

Jul 05, 2018

WhatsApp

India asks WhatsApp to take steps for curbing the circulation of fake news

Jul 03, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out newspaper ads with tips for users to fight false information

Jul 10, 2018

WhatsApp Rumours

Karnataka Police arrest 25 men over latest WhatsApp rumour-led lynching

Jul 16, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018