Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp Pay may be delayed as govt flags risk to payments via social media apps

This comes days after Zuckerberg announced that there will soon be "positive news" about the service's launch.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 09:57:57 IST

In light of the discovery of the Pegasus spyware and the mechanism by which it spread, the Indian government has reached out to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) over the risk of payments made through social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.

“We are reaching out to the NPCI and the RBI to discuss safety features and in case some extra steps need to be undertaken to ensure the security of financial data is not breached,” a senior government official told the Economic Times.

WhatsApp Pay may be delayed as govt flags risk to payments via social media apps

Representation image. Credit: Reuters

While WhatsApp ensures that messaging between users on the platform is secure owing to its end-to-end encryption model, the actual contents of the messages shared are not checked. This resulted in the Pegasus spyware getting into users' phones via an infected links. While WhatsApp can't really be held accountable for Pegasus per se, the fact that the app can be easily misused does raise questions about the security of financial data when services like WhatsApp payments go live in India.

(Also read: WhatsApp's report to CERT-IN back in May about Pegasus is now gone for reasons unknown)

Last week, WhatsApp sued Israel-based NSO Group for developing the Pegasus spyware that was used to compromise the privacy of about 1,400 civil rights activists, lawyers, and journalists across the world. WhatsApp was one of several services used to help spread Pegasus.

(Also read: WhatsApp claims it informed authorities about vulnerability in May 2019; govt sources say advisory full of 'technical jargon')

This also comes just days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last week that the company may soon reveal some "positive news" about the launch of WhatsApp Pay. Zuckerberg reportedly told analysts on an earnings call that the service is being tested currently and it could be launched in India soon.

(Also read: WhatsApp Hack: Government expresses concern over not disclosing the incident earlier)

WhatsApp Pay is a peer-to-peer and UPI-based payment service that will allow users to send money within the instant messaging app. Users will be able to connect their UPI accounts to WhatsApp and then make transactions with other users aboard the service. If launched, it could potentially reach over 400 million WhatsApp users in India.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay will launch in India soon says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Oct 31, 2019
WhatsApp Pay will launch in India soon says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
At Senate hearing, Mark Zuckerberg tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it's 'probably' OK for politicians to spread lies via Facebook

AOC vs Zuck

At Senate hearing, Mark Zuckerberg tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it's 'probably' OK for politicians to spread lies via Facebook

Oct 24, 2019
Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion

Facebook

Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion

Oct 31, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Libra must be encouraged, China already working on similar ideas

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Libra must be encouraged, China already working on similar ideas

Oct 24, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before congress, admits Libra is a 'risky project'

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before congress, admits Libra is a 'risky project'

Oct 24, 2019
RBI quashes reports of it selling gold reserves; central bank says it has not sold any gold or traded in it

NewsTracker

RBI quashes reports of it selling gold reserves; central bank says it has not sold any gold or traded in it

Oct 28, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019