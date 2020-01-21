tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp now has over 5 billion installations on the Google Play store.

The Android app store does not mention the exact number of downloads for the app, however, it categorises app installs into different bands, and WhatsApp is currently on the highest one with over five billion downloads.

There are only 12 apps on the Google Play store that have over 5 billion downloads, most of which are applications by Google. The high number for Google apps is mostly because the majority of Android smartphones come with an entire suite of these apps pre-installed.

Besides the Google apps, Facebook is the only non-Google app which is part of this five billion installations milestone league, which it achieved only last year in October. And now WhatsApp has joined the party.

Interestingly, the first application to exceed five billion downloads was the Google Play store app itself.

Separately, another report for the Q4 2019 revealed that WhatsApp was the most downloaded app on both Android and iOS. WhatsApp experienced a huge growth of 39 percent qurater-on-quarter in Q4 2019.

