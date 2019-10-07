tech2 News Staff

Facebook has crossed five billion app installs on Google Play Store.

Interestingly, Facebook is the only non-Google app to have crossed that mark. Until now, only pre-installed Google apps like Google Play, Google Maps, Google Drive, among others have crossed the five billion install milestone.

This comes exactly five years after Facebook crossed the one billion mark. Even then, Facebook was the first non-Google app to cross that mark then.

The number of installs is surely attributed to Facebook's growing popularity, however, it's also thanks to the platform's deal with many smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, LG, Xiaomi, that now offer the Facebook app pre-installed in their devices.

In February this year, Facebook saw its base of daily users growing 9 percent to 1.52 billion in the Q3 2018, led by growth in markets like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The daily active users (DAUs) represented about 66 percent of the 2.32 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in the December 2018 quarter, Facebook's Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said during the fourth quarter investor call.