tech2 News Staff

TikTok was the world's second-most downloaded app in 2019.

Statistics shared by Sensor Tower reveal that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, with nearly 220 million installs, which represented a 24 percent increase over Q3 2019. Of the total, India was reportedly responsible for nearly 45 percent of TikTok's first-time downloads in 2019.

In the quarter, TikTok's revenue reportedly grew by a massive 540 percent year-on-year.

WhatsApp remained on top this quarter, leading four Facebook-owned apps in the top five. WhatsApp experienced a huge growth of 39 percent qurater-on-quarter in Q4 2019.

Reportedly, only WhatsApp and TikTok had more downloads in India during Q4 19.

Google too had a great quarter. Per the report, for the first time in more than five years, Google passed Facebook to become the top mobile publisher by worldwide downloads on App Store. In Q4 2019, Google amassed close to 850 million downloads compared to Facebook‘s nearly 800 million.

Google had six of the top 20 App Store apps in the quarter, including YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Chrome.

When it comes to overall downloads for the year, however, Google still trails behind Facebook.

The report also reveals that the worldwide app downloads totaled 28.7 billion in the quarter, which is 4.7 percent year-over-year increase. 2019 full year downloads grew 9.1 percent to 114.9 billion, including 30.6 billion on the App Store and 84.3 billion from Google Play.

