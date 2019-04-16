tech2 News Staff

With WhatsApp, it's pretty much: a new day, new feature.

While the instant messaging platform is reportedly testing a bunch of features already, like Ignore Archived chats, a standalone app for iPad, new audio attachment UI, among other things, the new Android beta update suggests a few more in the works.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Android beta version 2.19.106 reveals that WhatsApp may be working on some improvements to the app. Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on an improvement to the Authentication feature and a new UI for doodle.

If you use the beta version of WhatsApp, then updating the app will currently show the new doodle UI only. The Authentication feature is apparently still under development.

WhatsApp new doodle UI

In the v2.19.106 beta update, WhatsApp now shows improved user experience on the app when sharing media. The UI looks very similar to Instagram's doodle drawer now. The new user experience is in line with what was rumoured last month. The doodle UI now has a separate tab for stickers and emoji. Stickers are also grouped by Favorites and Category, so you can easily find the sticker you wish to use. Also, a search feature has been added to the UI as well.

WhatsApp block chat screenshot feature

WhatsApp is reportedly also working on an improvement to the Authentication feature. Basically, along with allowing you to use your fingerprint to authenticate and open the app, in future, when the feature is enabled, WhatsApp will also block chat screenshots. It means you won’t be able to screenshot your chats if you enable that feature.

It's unclear why WhatsApp is clubbing this feature with the authentication feature. Since this is still under development, this may just never see the light of day. Let us know in the comments below what you think about the feature.

