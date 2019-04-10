Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a standalone app for iPad; user interface leaked online

The iPad app will apparently also support Touch ID and Face ID for native unlock.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 10:53:36 IST

WhatsApp for iOS has recently been updated to v2.19.40, which brings with it bug fixes and a few improvements to the app. While the update doesn't come with a big new feature but hidden inside (or so a report suggests) are hints that a new dedicated WhatsApp app for iPad is in the works.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could have a version dedicated to the iPad and will work for even the non-cellular variants. Reportedly, in the upcoming version of WhatsApp for iPad, users will be able to sign in using the same number that is used on their smartphone, either via OTP or QR codes. Similar to how we currently use WhatsApp Web.

Apple iPad Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

WABetaInfo has also shared some screenshots of what the purported iPad app for WhatsApp would look like and the UI seems very similar to that of WhatsApp Web.

In a very iPad and WhatsApp Web-way, the app will reportedly have a split screen view, with the contacts listed on the left, and the preview of the chat on the right. Apparently, the app can be used in both portrait and landscape mode.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Further, the screenshots reveal the usual login screen, from where users can register using a phone number.

The iPad app will apparently also support Touch ID to unlock the app natively, and support for Face ID may also be added to it.

As of now, there is no timeline on when this app will be officially rolled out. Keep watching this space for more updates on this.

