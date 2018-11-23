Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
WhatsApp is testing video previews in the iOS notification bar: Report

Currently, WhatsApp videos can be viewed in the chat itself via the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode.

tech2 News Staff Nov 23, 2018 16:35 PM IST

WhatsApp has been testing a lot of new features like vacation mode, a linked accounts feature and even ads on its platform.

Now it has been tweeted out by WABetaInfo that WhatsApp may be working on a new feature for iOS devices that allows users to view video previews within the iOS notification bar itself.

Currently, WhatsApp is equipped with the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for viewing videos in the chat window. It now appears to be taking the process of viewing videos a step further.

A WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative displays key chains with the logo of WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Users will have the option to disable the feature if they wish to, just as users can disable the auto-downloading of files.

Though this update has been made available for beta users only, there has been one incident that has come to surface where a regular iOS user has received the update.

WhatsApp hasn't officially confirmed the date of the rollout of the feature, or even if it is happening. We also don't know if Android users are getting the update.

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


