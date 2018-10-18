Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 10:48 IST

WhatsApp to soon get new Vacation mode, Linked Accounts feature: Report

WhatsApp has recently also rolled out a new Silent Mode feature, here’s how it works.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a bunch of new features for the platform. There is a Vacation mode and a Linked Accounts feature under work.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing these features, and they will be rolled out for Android, iOS and Windows Phone users very soon.

WhatsApp for Android. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

WhatsApp for Android. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Vacation Mode

The first feature being reportedly tested is the Vacation Mode, which is essentially an extension of the Silent Mode, that has recently been rolled out for Android users (scroll below to know more about the feature).

Currently, when you archive a chat, WhatsApp automatically un-archives it once a new message is received from that chat. However, when you turn on the Vacation Mode, conversations won’t get un-archived even if you had previously muted them.

WhatsApp vacation mode feature. Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp vacation mode feature. Image: WABetaInfo

The purpose would be that if you are trying to get away from all the WhatsApp mayhem for a while, you can mute conversations, and schedule a little detox. And whenever you get back, you will still be able to get back to your archives despite receiving a new message in that chat.

This feature will show up in WhatsApp’s Notification Settings and will sit right below the Show Preview option.

Linked Accounts

The second rumoured feature is Linked Accounts, which will essentially link your account with external services, like Instagram, Facebook. The feature seems to be developed mainly for WhatsApp Business, however, according to the report, there have been some references of the feature in the main WhatsApp app as well.

The Linked Accounts feature will sit in Profile Settings on WhatsApp.

It’s hard to say what is the purpose of the Linked Accounts feature yet. However, last month, WABetaInfo had shared a tweet which said that you might soon be able to recover your Facebook account using WhatsApp. That may be one purpose of the feature.

The other possibility is, of course, cross-posting, which can be quite useful for WhatsApp Business account, especially.

Silent Mode

For the ones who missed out on the WhatsApp Silent Mode, the feature has recently been rolled out and is available for most Android users. The feature allows you to hide app badge for the muted chats.

What this means is that a lot of launchers on Android show you the number of unread received messages on the app icon, which also included the number of messages for a muted chat. However, with Silent Mode, the app icons will no longer show you the unread messages on a muted chat.

You don’t really need to enable the feature from Settings, it gets enabled by default.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

also see

WhatsApp security

WhatsApp confirms having fixed latest video calling bug in early October

Oct 11, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp 'Delete for everyone' feature update may have rules that beat the purpose

Oct 15, 2018

WhatsApp ads

WhatsApp users on Android to start seeing ads on their status section soon

Oct 09, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp leans on street theater to spread awareness about lynching, fake news

Oct 12, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger working on an ‘unsend message’ feature on the platform

Oct 17, 2018

WhatsApp bug

WhatsApp bug let hackers hijack accounts when receiving a video call: Report

Oct 10, 2018

science

Astronomy

Hyperion, the largest galaxy supercluster recorded of the early cosmos unvieled

Oct 18, 2018

GM Foods

GM cotton now a possible food source for humans after winning FDA approval

Oct 18, 2018

Three Indian organisations win grants from Disney's Wildlife Conservation Fund

Oct 17, 2018

Biosensors

State-of-the-art smell and stress sensors were all the rage at Tokyo Tech fair

Oct 17, 2018