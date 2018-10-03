Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 October, 2018 14:57 IST

WhatsApp rolls out a new 'Picture in Picture' feature for Android beta users

For this, you need to update your WhatsApp to the 2.18.301 Android beta version.

After the 2.18.234 update, WhatsApp has come out with a new update for Android beta users. The platform is introducing a new feature called the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for viewing videos.

These only work for videos which are hosted on particular platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Streamable.

When you share or receive links from the above-mentioned video services you would be able to play the video in PiP mode.

Picture in Picture mode for Android users. Image: Wabetainfo

The feature has rolled out on the beta version of the Android app of WhatsApp. So for this feature to work on your device, you would first have to update your WhatsApp to the 2.18.301 Android beta update, which will enable you to use the PiP mode.

According to WABetaInfo, the PiP mode helps you to navigate through chats while the video is also playing. But if you switch to a different chat the PiP will disappear. The Android update is still to catch up with the iOS update on this one. The PiP mode has been there on the iOS platform for a while now.

WhatsApp hasn't explicitly mentioned the feature, but you can try this out by sending video links to your contacts and check whether the PiP mode works.

