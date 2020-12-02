Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
WhatsApp introduces new custom, doodle wallpapers, stickers packs and more

In Custom chat wallpapers users can make their chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for the most important chats and favourite people.


FP TrendingDec 02, 2020 11:55:51 IST

WhatsApp has started to release some new updates including improvements to wallpapers, search feature for stickers and a new animated sticker pack. Furthermore, wallpapers on WhatsApp are also seeing four major updates. These include custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. In Custom chat wallpapers users can make their chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for the most important chats and favourite people.

According to a statement, one never needs to worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again.

WhatsApp is also offering more colours in doodle wallpapers and to reflect the global community that uses WhatsApp, they have selected new, diverse, and iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world, as well as eye-catching new designs. Users can find them in the “Bright” and “Dark” albums.

Users can now set a separate wallpaper in dark mode for the best chat experience. Users can see their chat wallpaper automatically transition as the phone device setting switches from light to dark mode.

Apart from wallpapers, WhatsApp now offers an improved sticker search option as well as users will now be able to easily search and find your stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. WhatsApp is now encouraging sticker app creators to tag their stickers with emoji and text moving forward, so their stickers are searchable for WhatsApp users.

Finally, the World’s Health Organisation’s “Together at Home” sticker pack is now available as animated stickers. One of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp, it will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form. The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, and is text localised 9 languages including Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

