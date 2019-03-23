Saturday, March 23, 2019Back to
WhatsApp Forwarding Info, Frequently Forwarded spotted in beta update, Short Link arriving on iOS

The Forwarding Info feature and Frequently Forwarded label spotted on WhatsApp beta version 2.19.80.

Meghna DuttaMar 23, 2019 18:26:55 IST

WhatsApp is working on a host of features some of which are in its native stage of development including 'Advanced search'.

WhatsApp for Android. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Previous reports have revealed the Facebook-owned messaging to be testing reverse image search which will enable one to track source of an image to tackle fake news. WhatsApp is also said to be working on dark mode, in-app browser and group invite. While some of these features are expected to roll out soon, a new report from WABetaInfo now suggests WhatsApp to be working on another two features — Forwarding Info and Frequent Forwarding.

As per the report, the two features aren't enabled yet, but it is said to arrive in the next beta updates. Apparently, the Forwarding Info will enable users to get more details about a forwarded message. The feature as seen on the 2.19.80 beta update will be available in the section Message Info, as per the report. The Forwarding Info will allow users to check how many times a message has been forwarded.

Meanwhile, Frequently Forwarded which is said to be a label will show up if one message has been forwarded more than four times. The WhatsApp tracker notes the instant messaging app to add this feature to help the user to understand when a message is very popular on WhatsApp. The report says that the Forwarding Info feature doesn't seem to be available when a message is set as Frequently Forwarded.

In related news, WhatsApp is said to be rolling out the Short Link feature with the Business beta version on iOS. The feature which is available on WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business for Android, the feature is now being on iOS in beta v2.19.21.5. The feature spotted by WABetaInfo, enable the business to access a short 'wa.me' URL and share it with customers so that they can quickly open the specific chat and converse with the organisation. To recall, the WhatsApp tracker just recently revealed the WhatsApp Business app to be rolled out on iOS platform. As per the report, the business app has been released in select markets Argentina, Brazil, France, Paraguay and Mexico.

