tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp caters to over 1.3 billion people all over the world and has grown from just a messaging app to a platform which is used to share photos, documents and even put up a story. In order to expand the company's user base, WhatsApp has time and again brought new features to the app.

And even now, WhatsApp continues to work on some new features. So here's a list of some new changes WhatsApp is believed to be working on:

Reverse image search

The latest feature that the Facebook-owned messaging app was spotted testing was a reverse image search through which one can track the source of the image to tackle fake news. As per WABetaInfo, this feature is being tested on WhatsApp Beta build version 2.19.73 for Android.

Dark Mode

The requests and rumours about the rollout of a Dark Mode on WhatsApp have been floating on the web for months now. WhatsApp beta testers, WABetaInfo, had recently shared a concept image from one of their followers, which showed what the Dark Mode may actually look like.

In-app browser

In the company's 2.19.74 version of beta testing, an in-app browser popped every time the link shared over the app was opened. The report in the WaBetaInfo even mentioned that the users "should not worry" about visiting a page as the feature does not allow WhatsApp/Facebook to access the search history because the in-app browser feature is said to use an Android API.

Also, the feature was seen to have a "Safe Browsing" option which alerted is said to alert users when a page is detected to have been infected with malicious content.

Group Invite

Reportedly, WhatsApp for iOS is being tested for a feature that might ensure that users don't get randomly added to groups without permission. The feature is expected to send a prompt to accept or decline an invitation to a WhatsApp group. As of now, anyone can add you to a WhatsApp group without your permission.

Latest Emoji’s

WhatsApp for Android is being tested with the iOS-like doodle drawer on the version 2.19.71. It is claimed to have dedicated tabs for stickers and emojis. From the pictures that the blog had shared, the drawer looked very similar to the ones we see on Instagram.

WhatsApp will soon improve the doodle feature for Android, adding "Stickers" and "Emoji" categories (exactly like iOS). pic.twitter.com/Oy2r0ttfJ3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2019

Also, WhatsApp beta 2.19.73 update for Android was seen to bring a transgender flag emoji. It is reported to be placed next to the LGBT and UN flags.

Do you want to use the new exclusive emoji in WhatsApp for #Android? Type 🏳️‍⚧ in the chat and see the magic. It's necessary WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.56 or newer. The recipient needs to have the updated version too. Thanks @pinkcrowberry for the trick! pic.twitter.com/4uiQdhwqM9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 28, 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.