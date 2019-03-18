Monday, March 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp features that may roll out soon: From dark mode to in-app browser

Here is a list of features we may soon see WhatsApp rolling out.

tech2 News Staff Mar 18, 2019 08:55:26 IST

WhatsApp caters to over 1.3 billion people all over the world and has grown from just a messaging app to a platform which is used to share photos, documents and even put up a story. In order to expand the company's user base, WhatsApp has time and again brought new features to the app.

And even now, WhatsApp continues to work on some new features. So here's a list of some new changes WhatsApp is believed to be working on:

WhatsApp features that may roll out soon: From dark mode to in-app browser

Representational image.

Reverse image search

The latest feature that the Facebook-owned messaging app was spotted testing was a reverse image search through which one can track the source of the image to tackle fake news. As per WABetaInfo, this feature is being tested on WhatsApp Beta build version 2.19.73 for Android.

Dark Mode

The requests and rumours about the rollout of a Dark Mode on WhatsApp have been floating on the web for months now. WhatsApp beta testers, WABetaInfo, had recently shared a concept image from one of their followers, which showed what the Dark Mode may actually look like.

In-app browser

In the company's 2.19.74 version of beta testing, an in-app browser popped every time the link shared over the app was opened. The report in the WaBetaInfo even mentioned that the users "should not worry" about visiting a page as the feature does not allow WhatsApp/Facebook to access the search history because the in-app browser feature is said to use an Android API.

Also, the feature was seen to have a "Safe Browsing" option which alerted is said to alert users when a page is detected to have been infected with malicious content.

Group Invite

Reportedly, WhatsApp for iOS is being tested for a feature that might ensure that users don't get randomly added to groups without permission. The feature is expected to send a prompt to accept or decline an invitation to a WhatsApp group. As of now, anyone can add you to a WhatsApp group without your permission.

Latest Emoji’s

WhatsApp for Android is being tested with the iOS-like doodle drawer on the version 2.19.71. It is claimed to have dedicated tabs for stickers and emojis. From the pictures that the blog had shared, the drawer looked very similar to the ones we see on Instagram.

Also, WhatsApp beta 2.19.73 update for Android was seen to bring a transgender flag emoji. It is reported to be placed next to the LGBT and UN flags.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may soon get sticker, emoji tabs in the doodle feature

Mar 13, 2019
WhatsApp for Android may soon get sticker, emoji tabs in the doodle feature
Android Q: Here are a few more things that have been revealed in the first beta

Android

Android Q: Here are a few more things that have been revealed in the first beta

Mar 15, 2019
Facebook embraces its dark side with experimental 'Dark Mode' for Messenger

Messenger

Facebook embraces its dark side with experimental 'Dark Mode' for Messenger

Mar 05, 2019
Facebook Messenger testing dark mode, you might enable it by using an emoji

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode, you might enable it by using an emoji

Mar 03, 2019
Man accidentally drinks acid while playing PUBG, mistakes it for water

PUBG

Man accidentally drinks acid while playing PUBG, mistakes it for water

Mar 07, 2019
Twitter will soon let you subscribe to conversations without commenting, liking

Twitter

Twitter will soon let you subscribe to conversations without commenting, liking

Mar 18, 2019

science
Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Astronaut Health

Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Mar 18, 2019
How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Nutrition

How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Mar 18, 2019
Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Anti-Vaccine Movement

Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Mar 16, 2019
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019