WhatsApp Business app for iOS is now available in select markets: Report

WhatsApp Business app for iOS is now available in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, France, and Paraguay.

tech2 News StaffMar 21, 2019 14:19:39 IST

WhatsApp Business app made its debut on Android early last year. However, the Facebook-owned messaging service back then didn't share any detail as to when it will release its business app on the iOS platform.

While WhatsApp is still tight-lipped about its plan, folks at WABetaInfo have now revealed that the long-awaited business app is now available for iOS in the Apple App Store. As per the report, the business app is available in select markets including Argentina, Brazil, France, Paraguay and Mexico.

WhatsApp Business app comes with additional features and tools aimed to benefit small business. Similar to the regular version, the standalone app is free to download.

Interestingly, the business app provides an option for users to continue using the WhatsApp Business account with the same number as the standard Messenger app. The app allows users to interact with their customers using tools to sort and reply to messages and set automated messages when they are unable to reply.

In related news, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new 'reverse image search' feature to curb fake news. The feature is said to enable users to verify the source of an image shared over a group or personal chat. According to WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is currently testing the image search feature on its WhatsApp Beta build version 2.19.73 for Android.

Additionally, the Facebook-owned messaging app is said to be testing a new feature for iOS that will prevent users from randomly getting added to groups without permission.

These features are said to be in beta testing and the exact timeline of a public roll out hasn't been revealed yet.

