tech2 News Staff

A few months ago, WhatsApp was spotted testing a feature for the iOS app that could allow users to preview voice messages directly from the notifications. Now, the feature has started to rollout to 2.19.91.1 beta version on TestFlight.

As part of the new feature, WhatsApp on iOS will allow playback of both voice notes and audio files. However, according to WABetaInfo, which spotted this feature in the latest beta, TestFlight beta testers will be able to test the voice message playback feature if the last digit of their phone number is odd, and audio file playback if the last digit of their phone number is even.

Notably, due to iOS limitations, you will only be able to reply to these audio playbacks in notification with a text. Also, for all you sneaky ones, just like the text preview, playing a voice message does not immediately send the play receipt, but it will be sent once the user opens WhatsApp.

As of now, WhatsApp allows Android and iOS users to preview only the text messages they receive within the notifications itself so that they don't have to open the app every time. The preview shows the name of the sender and a line from the text sent.

Simultaneously, WhatsApp is reportedly also preparing a report to submit to the Reserve Bank of India for approval which would make the payments service mainstream. As of now, it has been operating its payment service as a closed beta for well over a year and it has faced a lot of regulatory hurdles from the NPCI.

