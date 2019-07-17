Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

WhatsApp launched its payment feature with ICICI bank but failed due to a lack of localisation of data storage.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 14:48:47 IST

WhatsApp has been operating its payment service as a closed beta for well over a year and it has faced a lot of regulatory hurdles from the NPCI. Now it appears that that the company is preparing a report to submit to the Reserve Bank of India for approval which would make the payments service mainstream.

WhatsApps payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

Representative Image

As per a Bloomberg report, India's digital payments sector is likely to increase “five-fold” by 2023 and hit the $1 trillion mark. WhatsApp's largest market is in India with over 300 million users. A payment mechanism for sending and receiving money on the platform would be enormous.

The report states that "WhatsApp is required to show a third-party auditor that all data involved in payments will be stored on servers only in India." WhatsApp has reportedly declined to comment on the situation of an audit.

According to the guidelines of RBI, the company has to set up its data storage facilities in the country first, then go through the auditing process where the auditors are enrolled from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT-IN.

WhatsApp launched its payment feature with ICICI bank but failed due to a lack of localisation of data storage back in April. A spokesperson told Economic Times that it is different this time and the flaw of localisation of data has been addressed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report
WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

Jul 16, 2019
Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

WhatsApp

Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

Jul 15, 2019
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down: Technical glitch causes file downloads to malfunction

Facebook

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down: Technical glitch causes file downloads to malfunction

Jul 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019