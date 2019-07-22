Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

The voice note preview will likely be part of a major update and will come along some other features.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 08:16:48 IST

Currently, WhatsApp users on Android and iOS can preview whatever message they receive within the notifications itself so that they don't have to open the app every time. The preview shows the name of the sender and a line from the text sent. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly testing to add a preview feature for voice messages too. The feature is currently being tested for iOS users only.

The feature was first spotted by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, who shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp push notification, which showed the voice note, with a play button.

There is no news yet on when we will see this feature, and if and when it will make it to Android. However, as per the beta tester, the feature will likely be part of a major update and will come along some other features.

Simultaneously, WhatsApp is reportedly also preparing a report to submit to the Reserve Bank of India for approval which would make the payments service mainstream. As of now, it has been operating its payment service as a closed beta for well over a year and it has faced a lot of regulatory hurdles from the NPCI.

WhatsApp

science

