WhatsApp for Android may soon get 'Delete messages' feature that automatically deletes messages from chats.

WhatsApp 'Delete messages' feature will reportedly be applicable for private chats only.


Tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2020 13:18:46 IST

Recently, it was rumoured that WhatsApp might be working on a "Delete messages" feature. Now, as per a report by WABetaInfo, this feature has already rolled out on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.83 and 2.20.84 versions.

The report reveals that this feature, when enabled, will automatically delete messages from chats. This feature is reportedly disabled by default and it is applicable just for private chats.

Since, "Delete messages" feature is reportedly available in WhatsApp Android beta versions, it is possible that it might come in the stable version soon.

Image: Reuters

As per the screenshots of this feature shared in the report, users will be able to choose the time span after which they want a particular message to be deleted. These options include 1 hour, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year.

Delete messages feature. Image: WABetaInfo

Delete messages feature. Image: WABetaInfo

To recall, WhatsApp recently rolled out the dark mode for both iOS and Android users. This mode will apparently go easy on the eyes and users will not face any problem while using it in dimly lit surroundings. All the Android 9 and below users need to follow this simple path: WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select Dark. Others can just switch to system-wide dark mode via enabling it in Settings.

