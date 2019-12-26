Thursday, December 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Disappearing messages feature update arrives in latest WhatsApp beta for Android

A new feature called Delete messages lets you choose how long should a WhatsApp message last.


tech2 News StaffDec 26, 2019 20:39:59 IST

The feature of disappearing messages on WhatsApp has been under speculation for quite some time. While it’s already being tested for groups, it has now reportedly added some new features and it has a name.

Disappearing messages feature update arrives in latest WhatsApp beta for Android

Image: REUTERS

‘Delete messages’ has arrived on WhatsApp beta for Android in the 2.19.348 update. It has added the duration of how long the messages will last before they are deleted. The feature is only available in group chats for now. It is yet to arrive for individual chats, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The renaming of the feature to ‘Delete messages’ is also visible on WhatsApp beta for iOS since the 2.20.10.23 update.

Disappearing messages can be really useful in group messages, especially groups in which messages are posted frequently. Enabling it will automatically clear out older messages once their purpose is over. For example, an announcement for an event can be set to automatically delete a day after the event is over. This feature is only accessible to group admins.

Among the latest happenings in the beta world of WhatsApp, the iOS app was reported to be getting dark mode soon along with low data mode.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Beta for iOS to soon get dark mode, low data mode among other features

Dec 26, 2019
WhatsApp Beta for iOS to soon get dark mode, low data mode among other features
WhatsApp beta's latest update brings six new emojis, new chat settings

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta's latest update brings six new emojis, new chat settings

Dec 18, 2019
WhatsApp flaw allowed attackers to crash app via group chat message: Check Point Research

WhatsApp

WhatsApp flaw allowed attackers to crash app via group chat message: Check Point Research

Dec 17, 2019
Facebook India policy director to Parliamentary panel: WhatsApp's encryption makes snooping from our end impossible

WhatsApp

Facebook India policy director to Parliamentary panel: WhatsApp's encryption makes snooping from our end impossible

Dec 16, 2019
CAA: People use Instagram, TikTok to raise awareness on how to organise protests

Citizenship Amendment Act

CAA: People use Instagram, TikTok to raise awareness on how to organise protests

Dec 19, 2019
Google writes letter to US Federal Reserve to adopt UPI-like payments mechanism; draws cheers among Indian entrepreneurs

UPI

Google writes letter to US Federal Reserve to adopt UPI-like payments mechanism; draws cheers among Indian entrepreneurs

Dec 14, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019