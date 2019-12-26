tech2 News Staff

The feature of disappearing messages on WhatsApp has been under speculation for quite some time. While it’s already being tested for groups, it has now reportedly added some new features and it has a name.

‘Delete messages’ has arrived on WhatsApp beta for Android in the 2.19.348 update. It has added the duration of how long the messages will last before they are deleted. The feature is only available in group chats for now. It is yet to arrive for individual chats, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The renaming of the feature to ‘Delete messages’ is also visible on WhatsApp beta for iOS since the 2.20.10.23 update.

Disappearing messages can be really useful in group messages, especially groups in which messages are posted frequently. Enabling it will automatically clear out older messages once their purpose is over. For example, an announcement for an event can be set to automatically delete a day after the event is over. This feature is only accessible to group admins.

Among the latest happenings in the beta world of WhatsApp, the iOS app was reported to be getting dark mode soon along with low data mode.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.