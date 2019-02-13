tech2 News Staff

How annoying is it to wake up and find yourself a part of these random WhatsApp groups? Very!!!!

That's a problem with WhatsApp that needs fixing for a while now. And if beta testers, WABetaInfo are to be believed, a fix for this is underway.

Reportedly, WhatsApp for iOS is being tested with this feature, and it will be available for both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business with the future update.

Having said that, the report also mentions that this feature might take a while to be officially rolled out to all users. Apparently, the features still require many improvements and that may lead to a delay in the rollout.

When the feature does go live for all, in Settings>Account>Privacy, iOS users will see a new option called Groups, wherein they can enable the Group Invitation system, so that whenever someone tries to add you to a WhatsApp group, you are sent a prompt to accept or decline the invitation to the group. As of now, anyone can add you to a WhatsApp group without your permission.

Under the Groups settings, you will have three options to choose who can add you to a WhatsApp Group — Everyone, Contacts Only, Nobody.

When you choose Nobody, for any group you are added to, you will have the liberty to accept or decline the invitation to join the group. If you choose Contacts only, then you will only see the invite prompt, when someone who is no in your contact list adds you to a WhatsApp group. And if you keep the settings on Everyone, then like it happens currently, anyone will be able to add you to a group without your permission.

Further, the report says that users will have only 72 hours to accept the invitation to join a group, after which the invite will expire. Once an invite expires, users will have to wait for a new invitation or use a group invite link. Also, it notes that users can't be sent two invitations from the same group at the same time.

Additionally, while this feature has been spotted in the iOS beta version of the app, per the report, the feature will simultaneously also come to the Android app.

Besides this, another report recently revealed, that WhatsApp is also working on a redesign for Settings menu of the app, with new icons, toggles, and a more descriptive UI to make it easier to understand your data usage.

