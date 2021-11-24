Wednesday, November 24, 2021Back to
WhatsApp could soon let users create their own stickers, new feature expected on Android first

Users of WhatsApp may also get an option to upload any picture of their choice and create a sticker out of it; effects to make them funnier also on the cards.


FP TrendingNov 24, 2021 18:25:56 IST

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp is working on a new sticker feature, where users of the app will be able to create their own stickers.

Currently, WhatsApp only has the option of sending stickers using packs, which are provided by either the social media app or a third-party application.

whatsApp animated stickers-min

However, the beta version of WhatsApp has been spotted with the feature of sticker creation, and it is likely that this feature will soon be available on the stable version of the app. As per 91Mobiles, the update will first be rolled out for Android devices, and then iOS devices.

According to news reports, users of the instant messaging app may also get an option to upload any picture of their choice and create a sticker out of it. The addition of a customised tool to make stickers funnier may also be available. The custom sticker creation tool will be available for the Web and Desktop versions of WhatsApp.

Along with this new feature, WhatsApp may also extend the message deletion time limit on the app. The Desktop version of WhatsApp beta 2.2147.4. was reportedly spotted with a change in the time limit for deleting a sent message. Earlier, the message deletion time limit was one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds but now it may be extended to seven days and eight minutes.

The feature of extending the message deletion time was first tested by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo within the beta version 2.21.220.15.

WABetaInfo also went ahead to share a screenshot where the ‘Delete for Everyone’ option appeared in the screenshot for a message that was almost a day old.

Earlier, WhatsApp had planned to remove any restriction present on the deletion time of a message, but now while the time limit may continue to be present, it will be extended. However, this particular feature of WhatsApp is still in its development stage.

At present, there is no information as to when the message deletion feature with extended time will be released. Information about the sticker creation feature’s release is also not yet available, but it is speculated that it could be released in the coming weeks.

