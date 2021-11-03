FP Trending

WhatsApp has added three features to its web platform for the ease of users. The social media company took to Twitter to announce the new features included on WhatsApp Web that are a desktop photo editor, preview links and sticker suggestions.

📣 ICYMI: a little fix goes a long way. We’ve made some updates to the way you chat. pic.twitter.com/i7pvkxbeCj — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

The web platform has added the media editor feature to the web version of the app as well. The feature, which was earlier available only on the mobile version of WhatsApp, allows users to edit images, as well as crop and rotate the images on the computer version of the app.

Talking about its latest updates, the sticker suggestion will give users the option to select the right sticker for their conversation, while they are typing a message, according to the social media company. The update will solve the problem of people having to go through multiple tabs to find the correct sticker option for their conversation.

The company said that the feature was built with the consideration of the users’ privacy in mind so "WhatsApp can’t see your searches, and your personal messages are always protected by end-to-end encryption."

WhatsApp has also updated its link preview feature on its web version, allowing people to see the full preview of the link being sent and gain more context about it before opening it.

The social media company is also set to remove the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone’ on its platform, according to media reports. The feature is still under development, according to screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, and will allow users to delete messages for an “undefined” period of time in the future.

Presently, users can only delete messages sent within the time limit of 4,096 seconds, or 1 hour, 8 minutes and 26 seconds. It is unknown whether the new feature will allow for messages posted before the update to be deleted. The update is said to be found in the app’s Android Beta version 2.21.23.1, according to the source.