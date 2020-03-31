Tuesday, March 31, 2020Back to
WhatsApp contacts now show up as suggestions in share sheet in iOS 13: Report

Earlier, you had to manually choose which contact you want to share the content with.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2020 11:32:58 IST

WhatsApp has reportedly tweaked its app on iOS 13. As per a report by 9to5Mac, the update is likely to put your WhatsApp contacts into the share sheet suggestions. This way you will be able to easily share the content to these WhatsApp contacts as they will pop up as suggestions across iOS, like on your iPhone or iPad.

The report further reveals that this update will directly let you share data with these contacts. Earlier, you had to manually tap on the WhatsApp icon in the share sheet and then tap the contact that you want to share the message with. Now the contacts will automatically pop up in suggestions when you are sharing content from some other app. In short, making the user experience more seamless.

(Also read: WhatsApp dark mode feature rolls out for both iOS and Android users globally

WhatsApp contacts now show up as suggestions in share sheet in iOS 13: Report

Facebook Messenger. Image: Reuters

WhatsApp has also recently capped the status video duration to 15 seconds. Apparently, this is done to lessen the burden on the servers since due to Coronavirus lockdown people are staying in homes and are using WhatsApp extensively.

Further, as the Coronavirus outbreak in India has led to a lot of concerns and fear among the people, WHO (+41 79 893 1892) and the Ministry of Health of India (+ 91 90 1315 1515) has rolled out two helpline numbers to keep the users informed. You just have to say "Hi" on these contact numbers and then ask your query, reliable and authorised information whether it is safety measures or helpline numbers or information about test centres will be provided to you instantly.

