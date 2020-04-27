tech2 News Staff

Due to the lockdown in different parts of the world, people are highly relying on video calls for communication. While Zoom initially picked up massive popularity soon the various security and privacy concerns discovered on the platform forced users to look for alternatives.

Meanwhile, Google made some improvements to Google Meet and Google Duo including a new layout, features, increased group limit and so on, so that users have a better experience.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, has already been quite popular but it's 4-user video call limit was irking many people. However, the platform has quickly rectified that and has announced that soon the app will support a video call with up to 8 users (including the host) simultaneously.

(Also read: Meet Now, Jitsi, Houseparty and more: Group video chatting alternatives to Zoom for work and play)

We're expanding @WhatsApp group video and voice calls to allow up to 8 people. pic.twitter.com/6efqB3rFyv — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

As per a tweet by Facebook, it is expanding its group limit for both voice and video call to 8 people now. This tweet does not reveal by when we can expect this update to roll out, but last week, in Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, announced that this feature will be rolled out in the last week of April. He also confirmed that this update will be available for both Android and iOS users.

I'm very excited for this. We'll be rolling out to users on Android and iPhone next week. https://t.co/jNZCBs6EZE — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 24, 2020

Earlier, you could only connect to up to 4 people (including the host) on a WhatsApp group call.

A post by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reads, "More than 700 million daily actives use WhatsApp and Messenger for calling. In many countries, calling has doubled since the Covid-19 outbreak began. To help you stay connected with your whole family and groups of friends, we're doubling the number of people who can participate in a group video call from 4 to 8 on WhatsApp."



Zuckerberg also announced that Facebook has also launched Messenger Rooms where up to 50 people can connect simultaneously via video call. People from different platforms like WhatsApp, Portal, Instagram can join the video call if they have the concerned video call link. This feature is not yet available globally.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.