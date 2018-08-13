Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 August, 2018 15:36 IST

WhatsApp Beta's report feature includes reporting chats without deleting them

Additionally, WhatsApp users also have the choice of keeping their chats after reporting them.

WhatsApp beta is revamping its 'Report' feature for both individual chats and groups. Additionally, users also have the choice of keeping their chats. This update is available through the Google Play Beta Program.

Popular source, WaBetaInfo first spotted this feature in WhatsApp beta Android version 2.18.246, noticing that the WhatsApp team had given a new layout to this feature.

For individual chats, the users can simply report the contact without blocking it or deleting messages or they can report and block the contact and delete the chat messages as well.

WhatsApp's report feature gets a new layout. WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp's report feature gets a new layout. WaBetaInfo.

In case of group chats, users get a choice to report and exit from the group and delete the messages, or they can simply report the group to WhatsApp without leaving the Group.

WhatsApp's Group Chat's new report feature. WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp's Group Chat's new report feature. WaBetaInfo.

This is present only in the beta version.

As of now, in individual chats, users can report and block the contact which will also delete the chat messages. In group chats, users can report and exit from the group. And it is not merely a report button in the non-beta version, rather it is "report spam".

The Facebook-owned messaging app came under the radar when incidents of mob-lynchings were reported in countries like India and Bangladesh owing to the problem of fake news being circulated via WhatsApp. The Indian government sent notices to WhatsApp, which led them to introduce certain features dedicated to this problem. Some of the steps taken include labeling forwarded messages as "forwarded" whenever someone sends such a message to users.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business API to enable messaging app to finally start making money

Aug 02, 2018

WhatsApp

New WhatsApp update on iOS limits forwarded messages to 5 members only: Report

Aug 07, 2018

Momo WhatsApp challenge

After Blue Whale, new Momo WhatsApp Challenge is triggering suicide among teens

Aug 07, 2018

social media

Blocking mobile apps will not curb fake news or maintain public order, says COAI

Aug 07, 2018

Department of Telecom

DoT seeks inputs from ISPs on how Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram can be blocked

Aug 06, 2018

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp may soon update the way you report chats or groups on the app

Aug 10, 2018

science

ISRO

From the new SSLV to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO announces big plans for next 3 years

Aug 13, 2018

Artificial Wood

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

Aug 13, 2018

Eye Health

Blue light from using screens in the dark could speed up blindness: Study

Aug 13, 2018

Wearable Tech

Scientists invent fibre that can communicate, resist water, be woven into clothes

Aug 13, 2018