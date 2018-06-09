In an attempt to fight fake news, WhatsApp is reportedly working a new feature that will label all forwarded messages.

First reported by Gadgets360, the feature was spotted on the Android beta version (2.18.179) of the app. This basically means, when you forward someone’s message, those will now be specifically labeled as ‘Forwarded’ messages. This label will show up on both the sender’s and recipient’s end.

In order see the 'Forwarded' label, you need to select and forward any of the messages available on your WhatsApp sent to you be someone else. The label will appear right on top of the forwarded message.

As the report notes, there isn't any option to disable the label. This means that you won't be able to remove the label from the messages you forward to your contacts.

If you want to get an early access to the feature you can download the WhatsApp beta version on your Android device. It is available through the Google Play beta programme or in an APK file form via APK Mirror.

This new feature will really dent the hefty circulation of forwarded and spam messages on the platform, which has come to label WhatsApp itself as the largest medium of fake news.

The new feature comes days after a Media visibility feature was launched in the app’s beta version. The feature essentially allows users hide or show the WhatsApp media content from their gallery. That feature was accompanied by a new Contacts shortcut that made it easy for WhatsApp beta users to add a new contact.