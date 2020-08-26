Wednesday, August 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp beta update brings ringtone for group calls, sticker animations, other features

The messaging app has implemented changes in the user interface linked to the option to make calls.


FP TrendingAug 26, 2020 13:56:42 IST

WhatsApp is working on some new features for the app and the latest beta update has brought forth some noticeable features. The messaging app has worked on changing the user interface linked to the option to make calls.

As pointed out by WAbetainfo, now, the screen will only have the disconnect option at the center during a video call. The update 2.20.198.11 will also have a separate ringtone for group video calls. Earlier, both individual calls and group video calls had the same default ringtone.

The article dated 22 August stated that WhatsApp had submitted the new update through Google Play’s beta program. The portal added that the new ringtone will be playing on loop whenever a call is incoming. If some beta users might not find the ringtone working or have issues with the audio quality, they can try temporarily disabling the night theme of the website.

WhatsApp beta update brings ringtone for group calls, sticker animations, other features

WhatsApp.

Several new sticker animations were introduced back in July where users were able to download animated sticker packs in the app, alongside the static ones. This move was present in WhatsApp’s prime rival Telegram for a long time. However, while these stickers used to loop eight times, with the latest update, the looping time period of the animations would be shortened.

Regarding the changes it is undergoing to shuffle and improve the UI for calls, the Facebook-owned company is moving all buttons to the bottom of the screen. It is yet to be seen where do the switch camera option, mute option and message option end up in the final version of the app, reported Somag News.

Apart from the above features, WhatsApp is also working on introducing an advanced search mode. The firm had rolled out the feature of video calling with up to 8 members during the lockdown. Since then, WhatsApp has been developing the group video calling system.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Telegram

Telegram rolls out video calling feature with end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android

Aug 17, 2020
Telegram rolls out video calling feature with end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android
Instagram merges Direct Messages with Messenger chats in the latest update

Instagram

Instagram merges Direct Messages with Messenger chats in the latest update

Aug 18, 2020
Parliamentary panel to consider summoning Facebook over WSJ report on hate speech: Shashi Tharoor

Parliamentary panel to consider summoning Facebook over WSJ report on hate speech: Shashi Tharoor

Aug 16, 2020
Telegram beta version brings video calling feature for both iOS and Android users: Report

Telegram

Telegram beta version brings video calling feature for both iOS and Android users: Report

Aug 14, 2020
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here is how download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here is how download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Aug 22, 2020
Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts

Google Assistant

Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts

Aug 20, 2020

science

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020