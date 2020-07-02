tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has announced a hoard of new features for the app, including animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode for the web and desktop app, improvement to group video calls, and the status feature on KaiOS.

WhatsApp says these features will be rolling out over the next few weeks. Features like the animated stickers and QR codes will be made available for both Android and iOS users.

Let's take a look at each of the features coming to WhatsApp:

Animated Stickers

A feature that Telegram has had for a long time is now coming to WhatsApp too. Currently, WhatsApp uses static stickers of its own and from third-party apps. While that will continue, with the update, WhatsApp will now get animated stickers. In addition to the ones the platform will add by default, the app will also let users download animated sticker packs from third-party apps.

QR codes

Similar to how you scan a QR code on the WhatsApp web or desktop app to link your account, WhatsApp will soon let you add contacts by just scanning QR codes. This feature has existed on Snapchat for a while.

Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop app

WhatsApp started rolling out the long-awaited dark mode on its iOS and Android app earlier this year. However, WhatsApp Web and the desktop app still didn't have the feature. However, WhatsApp has now announced that in the coming weeks the dark mode theme will be extended to the computers.

Improvement to group video calls

In April, WhatsApp upped the group video call limit from four to up to eight people.

Now, WhatsApp has announced an improvement to the feature, which will allow you to tap and hold to maximise a participant's video to full screen, while you are still connected to other participants. This is somewhat similar to switching from your video to the person's while on a two-person video call.

WhatsApp is also adding a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so you can easily start a group video call with one-tap.

Status feature on KaiOS

Last year, KaiOS – an operating system for feature phones – added support for WhatsApp. However, due to the constraint of processing power and memory, apps on these platforms are rather light to make sure it doesn't intrude with the phone's performance. WhatsApp on KaiOS allows messaging and sending voice notes till now. In the next update, however, the Status feature will be added to WhatsApp on KaiOS.

(Also read: How to download and use WhatsApp on KaiOS-powered feature phones)