Wednesday, November 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp beta for Android gets dark-themed camera icon, some bug fixes

A bug fixe in the update also solves the issue that causes the app to crash while listening to voice messages.


tech2 News StaffNov 13, 2019 09:17:13 IST

The latest version of WhatsApp beta comes with a small design change and some bug fixes.

First reported by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfoin the v2.19.328 of the Android app, a new camera icon has been added in the Status tab.

WhatsApp beta for Android gets dark-themed camera icon, some bug fixes

Representational Image. Credit: Reuters

The blog includes the screenshot of the new icon and it is pretty much the same as the earlier one (except for a slight change in the design of the camera — instead of looking like the Instagram logo, it now looks like an actual camera), but with darker tones, the icon looks like it is meant to go with the dark theme.

The rollout of the new dark-themed icon is another recent hint towards the release of the much-awaited dark theme on the platform soon.

New camera icon on WhatsApp. Image: WABetaInfo

New camera icon on WhatsApp. Image: WABetaInfo

The latest beta version also comes with some bug fixes that solves the issue that causes the app to crash while listening to voice messages. Notably, only a small number of WhatsApp users were experiencing this issue.

Separately, in a report that surfaced earlier this week, it was revealed that the app's iOS version 2.19.112 has been draining the battery of the iPhone more than usual. "In particular, Battery Usage reports high usage of the app in background," WABetaInfo said in its tweet. The issue seems to be affecting Android smartphones as well. Till now Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor 6X and some OnePlus models have been reported to have been affected.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp use is causing quicker battery drain for some Android and iPhone users

Nov 12, 2019
WhatsApp use is causing quicker battery drain for some Android and iPhone users
WhatsApp beta for Android starts to get the latest Unicode including the new Period emoji

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android starts to get the latest Unicode including the new Period emoji

Nov 05, 2019
WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android brings us closer to dark theme rollout

whatsapp

WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android brings us closer to dark theme rollout

Nov 09, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

Oct 30, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

Nov 03, 2019
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Nov 07, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019