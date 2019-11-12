Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp use is causing quicker battery drain for some Android and iPhone users

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor 6X, iPhone users and some OnePlus smartphone users have been affected.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 10:46:43 IST

If you have lately been noticing your phone's battery dying faster than usual, it may be because of WhatsApp.

According to a recent tweet by WABetaInfo, the app's iOS version 2.19.112 has been draining the battery of the iPhone more than usual. "In particular, Battery Usage reports high usage of the app in background," WABetaInfo said in its tweet.

WhatsApp use is causing quicker battery drain for some Android and iPhone users

Image: REUTERS

Another user responded on the tweet with a screenshot of the Battery Usage statistics on his iPhone 11 Pro Max, which shows WhatsApp using 40 percent of the battery for background activity.

The issue is not just limited to iOS, however. A long Reddit thread also suggests that Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor 6X and some OnePlus models have also been affected by the battery drain issue.

“A week ago, I noticed that the battery on my OnePlus 6 started draining faster than usual. Battery wear is usually more gradual, and I started wondering. This coincided with an update of WhatsApp which I installed on my phone — the one with fingerprint unlock,” the Reddit thread reads.

"What on Earth is going on with my battery life of my OnePlus 6? I've had the phone since launch and this week I've noticed the battery has been draining a lot faster than usual. Normally I can go to work and by the time I get home I have about 25 percent left, now my phone is dead before I get home," another user wrote in a separate thread.

It's clearly not a one-off issue if so many people are reporting about it. Hopefully, WhatsApp will fix this in an upcoming update.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

Oct 30, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute
WhatsApp beta for Android starts to get the latest Unicode including the new Period emoji

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android starts to get the latest Unicode including the new Period emoji

Nov 05, 2019
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Nov 07, 2019
How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

WhatsApp

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

Nov 01, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

Nov 03, 2019
WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android brings us closer to dark theme rollout

whatsapp

WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android brings us closer to dark theme rollout

Nov 09, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019