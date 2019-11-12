tech2 News Staff

If you have lately been noticing your phone's battery dying faster than usual, it may be because of WhatsApp.

According to a recent tweet by WABetaInfo, the app's iOS version 2.19.112 has been draining the battery of the iPhone more than usual. "In particular, Battery Usage reports high usage of the app in background," WABetaInfo said in its tweet.

Another user responded on the tweet with a screenshot of the Battery Usage statistics on his iPhone 11 Pro Max, which shows WhatsApp using 40 percent of the battery for background activity.

Thanks for posting this! Same issue on my 11 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/MpqcmGJWF9 — Tom (@tom983) November 8, 2019

The issue is not just limited to iOS, however. A long Reddit thread also suggests that Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor 6X and some OnePlus models have also been affected by the battery drain issue.

Yeah I'm Using Android Beta

I Recently Noticed The Same As 27% Battery Usage — NTR Thammudu (@NtrThammudu) November 8, 2019

“A week ago, I noticed that the battery on my OnePlus 6 started draining faster than usual. Battery wear is usually more gradual, and I started wondering. This coincided with an update of WhatsApp which I installed on my phone — the one with fingerprint unlock,” the Reddit thread reads.

"What on Earth is going on with my battery life of my OnePlus 6? I've had the phone since launch and this week I've noticed the battery has been draining a lot faster than usual. Normally I can go to work and by the time I get home I have about 25 percent left, now my phone is dead before I get home," another user wrote in a separate thread.

It's clearly not a one-off issue if so many people are reporting about it. Hopefully, WhatsApp will fix this in an upcoming update.