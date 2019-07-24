Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to download and use WhatsApp on KaiOS-powered JioPhones, Nokia 8110

Now WhatsApp is also available on feature phones with KaiOS, here are the steps on how to install it on the device.

Priya SinghJul 24, 2019 09:37:51 IST

Last year in September, Reliance announced that Jio Phone users will be able to use WhatsApp on their handsets and now the operating system of feature phones, Kai OS is also getting WhatsApp.  In July of 2018, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that over 25 mn JioPhones have already been sold, amounting to a whopping 35.8 percent of the feature phone market.

Users of all the Kai phones that also include Nokia 8110 will now be able to use the messaging app given that their device has  256 MB or 512 MB of RAM. Nokia 8110 features intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls, as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis. It supports VoLTE calling and features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform. It comes with 4G connectivity as well as apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter.

According to the KaiOS Technologies, WhatsApp will come pre-installed in select Kai devices by the third quarter.

This is one of the basic applications that should come in all the handsets but its better late than never. Let's have a look at how you can use WhatsApp in the feature phones.

(Also read: How to turn your selfie into an ancient style painting with AI portraits)

How to download and use WhatsApp on KaiOS-powered JioPhones, Nokia 8110

How to use WhatsApp on KaiOS, operating system of feature phones

Step 1: Go to the JioStore or Store app of your device

Step 2: On the side, scroll down and tap on "social"

Step 3: Tap on WhatsApp

Step 4: Tap on Ok>Install

And that's it! You can now create your account on the app and use it.

Earlier, WhatsApp was only available on select feature phones but thanks to the Facebook-owned messaging app, it can now be used on JioPhones as well.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

KaiOS

WhatsApp officially available on JioPhones, Nokia 8110 via KaiOS store worldwide

Jul 24, 2019
WhatsApp officially available on JioPhones, Nokia 8110 via KaiOS store worldwide
Next billion users will come from India: Google, Facebook and others can't afford to ignore them

Next Billion Users

Next billion users will come from India: Google, Facebook and others can't afford to ignore them

Jul 16, 2019
WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

WhatsApp

WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

Jul 22, 2019
WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

Jul 17, 2019
WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

Jul 16, 2019
Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

WhatsApp

Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

Jul 15, 2019

science

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019