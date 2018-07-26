It's been a long time since we heard about the foldable smartphone from Samsung. Initial rumours and speculations had pointed out that the device would be called the Galaxy X or the 10-year anniversary Galaxy smartphone. However, recent reports have pointed out that Samsung could be starting a new lineup of foldable smartphones with the brand name Galaxy F.

As per a report by Sammobile, this isn't the first time we are hearing about the Galaxy F-series of smartphones. Back in 2013, Samsung was rumoured to be working on a series of premium smartphones which would be dubbed as the Galaxy F. However, nothing panned out from Samsung at that time. Now it would seem that the F-series may indeed be a reality and in-line with the device being a super high-end smartphone, chances are that the Galaxy F is the foldable Samsung smartphone everyone is ravening for.

But wait! The report also states that Samsung is also going to produce Galaxy R and Galaxy P series of smartphones for the Chinese market. This could mean that F-series may simply be an ultra-premium smartphone designed only for the Chinese market. In any case, Galaxy X does seem to have more appeal than Galaxy F, so we hope that Samsung does stick with Galaxy X as the smartphones name.

In more Samsung news, the Galaxy Note 9 is most probably going to be launched at Samsung's Unboxed event in New York on 9 August. A report by 91Mobiles claims that the phone could be launching in India as soon as a week after the official launch in New York. The estimated date of launch is sometime between 12- 16 August in India while the sale of the device has been rumoured to start in the first week of September.