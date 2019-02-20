Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodafone successfully connects next-gen 5G smartphones in some parts of Europe

Vodafone said it had made an ultra-high-resolution 4K video call during trials in Madrid and Barcelona.

Reuters Feb 20, 2019 19:08:55 IST

Mobile phone group Vodafone has conducted a successful trial connecting next-generation 5G smartphones to its network for the first time as it prepares to launch 5G in some European cities later this year, it said on Wednesday.

Vodafone. Reuters

Vodafone. Reuters

Vodafone said it had made an ultra-high-resolution 4K video call during trials in Madrid and Barcelona, at speeds 10 times faster than current 4G technology.

Worldwide commercial launch of 5G is expected in 2020, and some countries led by the United States, China and South Korea have already announced or carried out deployments on a small scale.

The technology is likely to be used first for private or industrial networks, with national roll-outs for consumers some way behind.

In more recent news, Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group will infuse over Rs 18,000 crore into India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd through a rights issue to arm the company with firepower to take on market competition intensified by Reliance Jio.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
Private video

Private video
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Huawei

UK foreign investments to block Chinese firm Huawei from sensitive UK tech projects

Feb 09, 2019

Huawei

UK believes it is not necessary to ban Huawei completely from 5G networks

Feb 18, 2019

Huawei

Italy to ban Huawei, ZTE from playing a role in the country's 5G infrastructure

Feb 07, 2019

Huawei

Huawei's 5G concerns have no easy answers says British foreign intelligence chief

Feb 16, 2019

AT&T

Sprint sues AT&T for misleading consumers with the '5G E' logo on its mobile devices

Feb 09, 2019

Huawei

Samsung pouring resources into telecom equipment business as Huawei faces flak

Feb 15, 2019

science

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Feb 20, 2019

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019