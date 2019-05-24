Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Z5x to launch today at 5.00 pm IST: Here is how you can watch it live

The Vivo Z5x launch event will start at 7.30 pm CST which translates to 5 pm in India.

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 12:00:28 IST

Adding one more smartphone to the Z-series lineup, Vivo is scheduled to announce the Vivo Z5x in China today. The highlight of the handset is its punch-hole display, which would bring a new tweak to its design. Vivo Z5x is the first Vivo phone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z5x to launch today at 5.00 pm IST: Here is how you can watch it live

Image: Weibo

Vivo Z5x launch: How to watch the livestream

The launch event will start at 7.30 pm CST which translates to 5.oo pm in India. People can catch the live stream on Weibo official account and on Vivo's official website.

(Also read: Vivo z3x with a 6.26-inch FHD display and Snapdragon 660 SoC launched in China)

Vivo Z5x: What to expect

Vivo Z5x has already appeared on two benchmarking sites – Geekbench and AnTuTu ahead of the launch. It had a single-core score of 1848 and multi-core score of 5915 on Geekbench. The AnTuTu gave an average score of 173,000 to the device.

Further, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset and a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that will probably support full HD+ resolution. There are also rumours of a behemoth 5,000 mAh battery fuelling the device.

The phone might come with 8 GB of RAM along with Android 9.0 Pie, which will likely be overlayed with Vivo's proprietary FunTouch OS.

At the rear, the phone is believed to sport a triple-camera setup and a 16 MP sensor on the front. Vivo Z5x will reportedly be available in three storage variants – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

As for pricing, the device is believed to be priced in the mid-segment. For more details, keep following this space.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x appears on AnTuTu ahead of official launch on May 24, scores 173,000

May 23, 2019
Vivo Z5x appears on AnTuTu ahead of official launch on May 24, scores 173,000
Vivo Z5x with Snapdragon 710, punch-hole camera to launch in China on 24 May

Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x with Snapdragon 710, punch-hole camera to launch in China on 24 May

May 21, 2019
Vivo V15 Pro 8 GB RAM variant and V15 Aqua Blue model launched in India

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro 8 GB RAM variant and V15 Aqua Blue model launched in India

May 14, 2019
Looking for style and substance? New vivo V15 Aqua Blue is here!

Partnered

Looking for style and substance? New vivo V15 Aqua Blue is here!

May 21, 2019
Xiaomi reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue thanks to sales growth

Xiaoomi

Xiaomi reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue thanks to sales growth

May 20, 2019
IPL 2019's lighter side, Week 8: Testing times for Dhoni, the Chahars’ key inputs, and Hooda gets ‘Keemown’ over

IPL 2019

IPL 2019's lighter side, Week 8: Testing times for Dhoni, the Chahars’ key inputs, and Hooda gets ‘Keemown’ over

May 13, 2019

science

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

Ocean Weather

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

May 24, 2019
Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019