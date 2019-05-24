tech2 News Staff

Adding one more smartphone to the Z-series lineup, Vivo is scheduled to announce the Vivo Z5x in China today. The highlight of the handset is its punch-hole display, which would bring a new tweak to its design. Vivo Z5x is the first Vivo phone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Image: Weibo

Vivo Z5x launch: How to watch the livestream

The launch event will start at 7.30 pm CST which translates to 5.oo pm in India. People can catch the live stream on Weibo official account and on Vivo's official website.

Vivo Z5x: What to expect

Vivo Z5x has already appeared on two benchmarking sites – Geekbench and AnTuTu ahead of the launch. It had a single-core score of 1848 and multi-core score of 5915 on Geekbench. The AnTuTu gave an average score of 173,000 to the device.

Further, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset and a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that will probably support full HD+ resolution. There are also rumours of a behemoth 5,000 mAh battery fuelling the device.

The phone might come with 8 GB of RAM along with Android 9.0 Pie, which will likely be overlayed with Vivo's proprietary FunTouch OS.

At the rear, the phone is believed to sport a triple-camera setup and a 16 MP sensor on the front. Vivo Z5x will reportedly be available in three storage variants – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

As for pricing, the device is believed to be priced in the mid-segment. For more details, keep following this space.

