Vivo has announced the launch of a new budget smartphone in the Chinese market — the Vivo Z3x. The smartphone comes with a price tag of CNY 1,198 (approximately Rs 12,420) and will be up for grabs in three colours — Red, Black, and Purple.

Vivo is currently gathering reservations on its online store, while pre-orders are expected to begin today, that is 1 May, the shipping is scheduled for next week.

Vivo Z3x: Specifications and features

The phone is equipped with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels along with a notch and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Vivo's FunTouchOS 9, which is based on Android Pie and it is equipped with features like Game Turbo and System Turbo. For optics, the Z3x comes equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13 MP primary lens and a 2 MP secondary shooter. For the front, the phone gets a 16 MP lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor and it also supports face unlock. Inside, the entire package is powered by a 3,260 mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

