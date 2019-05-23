tech2 News Staff

Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone, Vivo Z5x of Z series on May 24 in China. Just a day before the official launch the device is spotted on the benchmarking website, AnTuTu. The specs here were based on the previously leaked poster. Vivo Z5x has scored an average of 173,000 score on AnTuTu.

The upcoming device appeared with V1911A model on the website and as per the listing, the device comes with Android 9 Pie OS and is equipped with Snapdragon 710 chipset. According to the website, the handset sports a punch-hole display that comes with full HD+ with 1080 x 2340 resolution. Its AnTuTu score is 173,798.

Vivo Z5x was also spotted on Geekbench a few days back that suggested that the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM along with Android 9.0 Pie which will likely be overlayed with Vivo's proprietary FunTouch OS. The device had a single-core score of 1848 and multi-core score of 5915 which is in line with devices having a Snapdragon 710 chipset on Geekbench.

Speculations suggest that the device will come with a triple-camera system and on the front, there is likely going to be a 16 MP sensor. For battery, there are rumours of a behemoth 5,000 mAh battery in the device. According to Gizmochina, Vivo Z5x will be available in three storage variants–6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

There is still no expected price of the device.

