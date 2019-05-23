Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Z5x appears on AnTuTu ahead of official launch on May 24, scores 173K

Vivo Z5x will sport a punch-hole display and is expected to have 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 18:34:50 IST

Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone, Vivo Z5x of Z series on May 24 in China. Just a day before the official launch the device is spotted on the benchmarking website, AnTuTu. The specs here were based on the previously leaked poster. Vivo Z5x has scored an average of 173,000 score on AnTuTu.

The upcoming device appeared with V1911A model on the website and as per the listing, the device comes with Android 9 Pie OS and is equipped with Snapdragon 710 chipset. According to the website, the handset sports a punch-hole display that comes with full HD+ with 1080 x 2340 resolution. Its AnTuTu score is 173,798.

Vivo Z5x appears on AnTuTu ahead of official launch on May 24, scores 173K

Vivo Z5z leak.

Vivo Z5x was also spotted on Geekbench a few days back that suggested that the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM along with Android 9.0 Pie which will likely be overlayed with Vivo's proprietary FunTouch OS. The device had a single-core score of 1848 and multi-core score of 5915 which is in line with devices having a Snapdragon 710 chipset on Geekbench.

Speculations suggest that the device will come with a triple-camera system and on the front, there is likely going to be a 16 MP sensor. For battery, there are rumours of a behemoth 5,000 mAh battery in the device. According to Gizmochina, Vivo Z5x will be available in three storage variants6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

There is still no expected price of the device.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x with Snapdragon 710, punch-hole camera to launch in China on 24 May

May 21, 2019
Vivo Z5x with Snapdragon 710, punch-hole camera to launch in China on 24 May
Vivo V15 Pro 8 GB RAM variant and V15 Aqua Blue model launched in India

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro 8 GB RAM variant and V15 Aqua Blue model launched in India

May 14, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019