tech2 News Staff

Vivo introduced its new Z-series in India in July this year with the launch of Vivo Z1 Pro (review) in the market. Now, just months later, Vivo is reportedly working on a successor to the smartphone, which will be called the Vivo Z1X. The smartphone is expected to officially launch by the first week of September.

Further, in a press release sent out to the media, Vivo recently also confirmed that the Vivo Z1X will sell exclusively on Flipkart. The company also said the "Z1X is designed for consumers that are performance-oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset."

From what we know so far, the Vivo Z1X will have a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor.

Apart from that, it will feature the same selfie camera as the Vivo Z1 Pro — 32 MP. The device is also expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.



Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS. The phone also has gaming enhancement features such as Game Cube and eSports mode which will optimise your gaming experience on the phone.

