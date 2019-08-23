Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
Vivo could reportedly launch a new phone called Z1X in September first week

The report states that the Vivo Z1X is likely going to be pitched as an upgrade to the Z1 Pro.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 15:54:12 IST

There were rumours swirling around for some time which pointed that Vivo was about launch a new smartphone in its Z-series after having earlier launched the Z1 Pro in July. Now a report has stated that the company will be launching this new phone in the first week of September.

Vivo.

As per a report by Smartprixthe Chinese smartphone maker is going to announce the Vivo Z1X in India and it appears it could be a rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 which was launched in China. The report states that the Vivo Z1X is likely going to be pitched as an upgrade to the Z1 Pro. Camera-wise the report mentions that the phone will have a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor.

Apart from that, the report mentions that the selfie camera on the device could remain the same. The device will also be priced allegedly under Rs 20,000 if the report is to be believed. Vivo has neither hinted nor teased about any upcoming smartphone in the Z-series, so it would be best to take this information with a grain of salt.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

