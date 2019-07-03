tech2 News Staff

Vivo has announced its first smartphone under the Z-series — Vivo Z1 Pro. The series will be an online-only one and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The Z-series by Vivo is also part of the Make in India initiative and will be manufactured locally

Vivo Z1 Pro pricing

With a focus on gaming on a budget, the Z1 Pro has been launched in three storage and RAM variants — the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990, the 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at Rs 16, 990, and the highest variant will retail at Rs 17,990 and comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The three models will be available for purchase starting 11 July.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS. The phone also has gaming enhancement features such as Game Cube and eSports mode which will optimise your gaming experience on the phone.