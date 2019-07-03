Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712 SoC, triple-camera launched, priced Rs 14,990 onwards

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 13:24:25 IST

Vivo has announced its first smartphone under the Z-series — Vivo Z1 Pro. The series will be an online-only one and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The Z-series by Vivo is also part of the Make in India initiative and will be manufactured locally

Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712 SoC, triple-camera launched, priced Rs 14,990 onwards

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro pricing

With a focus on gaming on a budget, the Z1 Pro has been launched in three storage and RAM variants — the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990, the 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at Rs 16, 990, and the highest variant will retail at Rs 17,990 and comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The three models will be available for purchase starting 11 July.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Vivo Z1 Pro sports Adreno 616 GPU for graphic-extensive gaming.

Vivo Z1 Pro sports Adreno 616 GPU for graphic-extensive gaming.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

Vivo Z1 Pro will feature a massive 5.000 mAh battery.

Vivo Z1 Pro will feature a massive 5.000 mAh battery.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS. The phone also has gaming enhancement features such as Game Cube and eSports mode which will optimise your gaming experience on the phone.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can tune in live

Jul 03, 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can tune in live
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch highlights: Announced in three variants, pricing starts at Rs 14,990

Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch highlights: Announced in three variants, pricing starts at Rs 14,990

Jul 03, 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to know about the device

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to know about the device

Jul 02, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A80 with a rotating triple camera to launch in India this July

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A80 with a rotating triple camera to launch in India this July

Jul 01, 2019
Vivo Y12 3GB RAM storage variant launched in India at a price of Rs 11,990

Vivo Y12

Vivo Y12 3GB RAM storage variant launched in India at a price of Rs 11,990

Jul 01, 2019
Vivo unveils its first AR glasses at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai

Vivo

Vivo unveils its first AR glasses at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai

Jun 27, 2019

science

Watch 9700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019