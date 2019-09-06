tech2 News Staff

Vivo has announced a successor to its Z1 Pro smartphone in India called the Vivo Z1x for a starting price of Rs 16,999. The device is more of an incremental update rather than a completely new smartphone as there are only a few changes on the inside and outside. It will be going on sale starting from 13 September.

As far as the specs of the device go, the Z1x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, same as the Z1 Pro. It also has the same storage and memory configurations which go up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device happens to have a 6.38-inch display which comes with a waterdrop notch instead of the hole-punch that was seen earlier on the Vivo Z1 Pro. There is an in-display fingerprint reader, thanks to the AMOLED panel on the device which is again different from the IPS LCD panel on the Z1 Pro.

The biggest change by far is the 48 MP Sony IMX sensor which finds its way into the Z1X's triple-camera setup as opposed to the 16 MP primary sensor seen on the Z1 Pro. The other sensors such as the 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP depth sensor remain the same for both the devices. There's actually a downgrade in battery on the Z1x as it comes with a capacity of 4,500 mAh as compared to the 5,000 mAh one on the Z1 Pro. The Vivo Z1x runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Vivo's proprietary FunTouchOS.

The Z1x has to compete with the recently launched Realme 5 Pro (Review), the Vivo Z1 Pro and also the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro. While we haven't reviewed the device yet, we do have a spec-comparison of the four devices that should shed some light on how the devices stack against each other.

Vivo Z1x Realme 5 Pro Redmi Note 8 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Display Size (inch) 6.38 6.3 6.53 6.53 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 394 394 395 395 Display Type AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.3 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 Weight (gm) 190 191 199 201 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 712 Mediatek Helio G90T Snapdragon 712 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 2x Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 616 — Adreno 616 RAM 6 GB 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Ruggedness — — — — On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Optical Image Stabilisation No No No Yes Camera Array Triple-camera Quad-camera Quad-camera Triple-camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP 32 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Yes Dual-LED Yes OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Pie) AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5 NFC No No Yes No Infrared No No Yes No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear-mounted Yes, Rear button Yes, rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C microUSB USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,500 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAH 5,000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 22.5W Yes, 20W Yes, 18W Yes, 18W Colors Fusion Blue, Phantom Purple Crystal Green, Crystal Blue Black, Green, and White, Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Prices in India Starts at Rs 16,990 Starts at Rs 13,990 TBD Starts at Rs 14,990

For what we can see from the specs, the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro have a considerable advantage as far as the number of cameras are concerned. Both of them have a quad-camera array with the Realme 5 Pro using a 48 MP main sensor whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64 MP sensor. The Snapdragon 712 chipset can be found on all phones except for the Note 8 Pro which uses the MediaTek Helio G90T. The Realme and Redmi devices offer up to 8 GB of RAM, however, we shall have to see if Xiaomi offers it in India as well. Battery-wise the Z1x has a lead on the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro, although it falls against the Z1 Pro which has a 5,000 mAh battery.

It looks like the Z1x kind of ahead from the competition on paper, although not far ahead. However, the only way we will know for sure is when we test the device ourselves. Do stay tuned for the full review of the Vivo Z1x which should be coming soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.