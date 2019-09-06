tech2 News Staff

Vivo launched its second smartphone — Vivo Z1x of the Z-series in India today. The first smartphone of the series Vivo Z1 Pro(Review) was launched a few month back in India at a price of Rs 14,990. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back with 48 MP as the primary sensor.

Vivo Z1x pricing and availability

The smartphone is available in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM +64 GB storage priced at Rs 16,990 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant priced at Rs 18,990. Vivo Z1x comes in two colour variants — Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from 13 September on Flipkart and the Vivo website. As a part of the launch offer, Vivo is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the HDFC credit cards along with an additional Rs 250 off on HDFC Credit cards EMI transaction. Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 6,000.

Vivo Z1x specs

The Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and runs on Android 9 Pie based on the latest version of FunTouch OS. The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22 W FlashCharge and comes with USB type C support.

On the camera front, Vivo Z1x sports a triple rear camera that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor alongwith 8 MP Super wide-angle camera and 2 MP depth camera. There is a 32 MP camera for the selfies on the front.



