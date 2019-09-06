Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Z1x with 48 MP camera launched in India starting at a starting price of Rs 16,990

Vivo Z1x is powered by the Snapdragon 712AIE processor and houses a 4,500 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 13:25:04 IST

Vivo launched its second smartphone — Vivo Z1x of the Z-series in India today. The first smartphone of the series Vivo Z1 Pro(Review) was launched a few month back in India at a price of Rs 14,990. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back with 48 MP as the primary sensor.

Vivo Z1x pricing and availability

The smartphone is available in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM +64 GB storage priced at Rs 16,990 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant priced at Rs 18,990. Vivo Z1x comes in two colour variants — Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Vivo Z1x with 48 MP camera launched in India starting at a starting price of Rs 16,990

Vivo Z1x has a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. Image: Vivo

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from 13 September on Flipkart and the Vivo website. As a part of the launch offer, Vivo is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the HDFC credit cards along with an additional Rs 250 off on HDFC Credit cards EMI transaction. Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 6,000.

Vivo Z1x specs

The Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and runs on Android 9 Pie based on the latest version of FunTouch OS. The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22 W FlashCharge and comes with USB type C support.

On the camera front, Vivo Z1x sports a triple rear camera that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor alongwith 8 MP Super wide-angle camera and 2 MP depth camera. There is a 32 MP camera for the selfies on the front.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Vivo Z1X

Vivo Z1X to be launched on 6 September, will feature triple rear camera setup

Aug 30, 2019
Vivo Z1X to be launched on 6 September, will feature triple rear camera setup
Vivo Z1x with triple rear camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery to launch today at 12 PM

Vivo

Vivo Z1x with triple rear camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery to launch today at 12 PM

Sep 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019