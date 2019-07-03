Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can tune in live

Vivo Z1 Pro is the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 712 chipset.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 07:54:27 IST

At an event in New Delhi, Vivo is scheduled to unveil its first Z-series smartphone today — Vivo Z1 Pro. The smartphone is believed to be priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 category and will be the first device to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset in India.

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Heres how you can tune in live

Vivo Z1 Pro

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm, and Vivo will be streaming the event live. You can tune in to the event from wherever you are via Vivo's official YouTube channel. The video is embedded below.

In case you have a busy day ahead of you, you can also click on the 'Set Reminder' button on the video. This will send you a notification before the webcast begins.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and perhaps also 8 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS.

(Also read: Vivo Z1 Pro to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to know about the device)

Vivo Z1 Pro expected price

The Vivo Z1 Pro is believed to be the Indian variant of the Z5x in China and therefore we may have some idea regarding the price of the device. The 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB variants if the Z5x in China retail at CNY 1,498 (approx Rs 15,400), CNY 1,698 (approx Rs 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (approx Rs 20,500).

(Also read: Vivo Z1 Pro will be an online-only series and will sell exclusively on Flipkart)

