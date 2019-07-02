Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
Vivo Z1 Pro to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to know about the device

Vivo Z1 Pro will be the very first smartphone in the Z-series lineup launched in the country.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 15:59:35 IST

The Vivo Z1 Pro is about to be launched in India on 3 July and it will be the very first smartphone in the Z-series lineup from the company in India. The device is expected to be sold officially on Flipkart and we are estimating the price of the device to be in the Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 range. Here's all you need to about the device before it is unveiled tomorrow.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specs

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and perhaps also 8 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price

The Vivo Z1 Pro is believed to be the Indian variant of the Z5x in China and therefore we may have some idea regarding the price of the device. The 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB variants if the Z5x in China retail at CNY 1,498 (approx Rs 15,400), CNY 1,698 (approx Rs 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (approx Rs 20,500).

