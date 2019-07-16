Tuesday, July 16, 2019Back to
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Launch offers, price, more

Vivo Z1 Pro will be available on Flipkart and Vivo.com at 12 pm today, priced starting Rs 14, 990.

tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2019 08:54:08 IST

After launching the smartphone in India earlier this month, last week, on 11 July, Vivo held the first ever sale for its new Z1 Pro smartphone. Soon after the sale, the company announced that Vivo Z1 Pro became the fastest selling Vivo device on Flipkart. Now, Vivo is hosting the second sale for the smartphone today, that is 16 July. The sale will be held on Flipkart and Vivo's own website starting at 12 pm.

Vivo Z1 Pro pricing and launch offers

With a focus on gaming on a budget, the Z1 Pro has been launched in three storage and RAM variants — the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14, 990, the 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at Rs 16, 990, and the highest variant will retail at Rs 17,990 and comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The Vivo Z1 Pro comes in a Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour variant.

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Launch offers, price, more

Vivo Z1 Pro.

There are several offers that the buyers should know about. First, on the purchase of the device from Flipkart, you will get an instant discount of Rs 750 if they are buying it via ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. The official website is offering benefits worth Rs 6, 000 from Reliance Jio if the purchase is made from Vivo India e-store.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS. The phone also has gaming enhancement features such as Game Cube and eSports mode which will optimise your gaming experience on the phone.

